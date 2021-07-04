Lorenzo attacked Chiquis, assures Johnny Rivera | INSTAGRAM

After what Lorenzo Mendez make certain statements against the singer of the Mexican regional, Chiquis Rivera, Johnny rivera came to her sister’s defense after it became known that her ex partner You want certain clauses to be met so that you can continue with your divorce.

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the controversial situation between Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo continues after months of announcing their separation through social networks, what happens now is that a couple of days ago, the former singer of the Band El Limón shared the reason why he has not fully divorced Chiquis.

It turns out that you want to add non-disclosure clauses so that details of how your marriage, but this caused a great wave of negative comments against Jenni Rivera’s daughter by Internet users, who seem to be aware of everything the singer does.

And, according to some images from a private conversation, Johnny Rivera assured that Méndez attacked Chiquis in various ways when they were together and even hit her on several occasions when she was, allegedly, under the effect of psychotropic substances.

All this uproar began a few days ago, when the musician announced the reasons why he had not yet granted a divorce to Chiquis, however, the interpreter of “They would like to have my place” already boasts his Romance with the photographer Emilio Sanchez.

Faced with this, a fanatic singer threw strong critics against her, for which Johnny, her younger brother, came out to defend her accusing his ex-brother-in-law of having attacked her, verbatim with the following: “You are defending someone whose first wife took him to court for domestic violence. I literally saw him spit in her face and hit Chiquis while he was consumed by the c0ca. “

In that way Johnny warned on his Instagram account, in a private message, that it has been reproduced by various media. “Why does it affect you who my sister goes out with? We all have problems, we are human and you do not know her personally, so you cannot talk about her. She deserves to be happy after everything she has lived and especially after everything Lorenzo made him pass “.

The youngest of Jenni Rivera’s children also denied Méndez, who assured that he has not signed the papers to conclude the marriage because, allegedly, they had not complied with his request to add a confidentiality clause so that he cannot use his name or history. for profit.

“How funny because Lorenzo is the one who does not sign the divorce papers and is asking for money,” he also assured that until last March he was trying to get back with her, but it is ridiculous to defend a man who is false.

Méndez’s publicist told some important Mexican media that, at the moment, neither Lorenzo nor his work team will give any statement on the matter, and for her part, the famous woman also does not want to make any pronouncement on the matter; however, “she knows the time will come when she has to tell the truth,” as various news anchors have been commenting on.