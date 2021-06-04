Lorenzo and the history of his Porsche 356 of 1.6 million kilometers (+ video)

The video that we bring you today is one of those videos that softens the hearts of all petrolheads who call themselves a true car enthusiast. The protagonist of the video is Lorenzo, an American in his 70s, whose love of his life has been and always will be the precious Porsche 356 A that accompanies you throughout the video. A video that flees from technicalities and from specifications, and focuses on the emotions that accompany the life of a person who has lived by and for their cars. For your precious Porsche 356s.

Your 356 has been with you for decades, and states that he has traveled 1.6 million kilometers with it. The 356 A has been the only car that he has kept throughout his life, claiming that he had up to seven 356 Speedsters in his life, when those cars were absurdly cheap on the second-hand market. He marketed with friends, took out the best pieces for the best specimen, and resold them again. Today, those cars could approach a million dollars, in the case of the best units.

When I grow up, I want to be like Lorenzo.

div class = “video_container”>

I don’t want to spoil the video for you, I’ll let you enjoy it, and enjoy its careful cinematography. Personally, I am left with some of his life experiences, and especially with the unwavering commitment to his hobby. “Stay with what makes you happy, and don’t change it”. A love story for cars that makes us want to keep forever those four-wheeled material possessions that make us so happy. Because not everyone knows that a car is much more than a transport tool.

Source: Silodrome <