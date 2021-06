The barcelonian Christopher Lorente and the sevillian Juan Jesus Antunez (7-0, 3 KO) will face off for the vacant national featherweight title, which he abandoned a couple of years ago Carlos Ramos.

It will be on July 24 in Barcelona, ​​at the Mundet Municipal Sports Center.

After a recent defeat and his rise to super featherweight, Baldospino gave up his position to Andalusian Antúnez.