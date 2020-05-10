Pol Lorente, physical trainer for Leganés, has unwittingly become the team’s most famous face during confinement. His online telematic sessions for players and coaching staff have caused a furor. His role continues now that the team has returned to work following a protocol that “is a bitch, speaking in silver.” Why? “Because I have to spend 10-12 days doing something that is still not soccer. But then we will be another week with something that is closer to soccer … but it is still not soccer,” he says sincerely.

“The best thing I don’t think would have been to have been able to set the necessary time to return. But that is not possible. I want to think that there is no other scenario. It is what we have,” he says without criticism. Only analysis of a situation in which he considers that it is up to football to assume “its social responsibility”.

“It seems even selfish to want to stay in a bubble because we do not want to face a complicated situation. (…) We all have our misgivings, but how the hell do we say that we do not return if they give us guarantees, our companies buy us some tests, versus to those who have been there since minute 1 in worse conditions than the ones we will find in our work? “, he asks himself directly.

The telematic sessions have been a success.

It has fulfilled the objectives that we set for ourselves. On the one hand, it has been a way of working with the players. And on the other hand, we have achieved something that we did not expect: there have been people who have benefited from this time with us. Every day I have tried to squeeze my head to unite those two goals. Meet the footballers and make it accessible to everyone who wants to join.

In these 50 days you have been the most visible face of Leganés.

I acknowledge and cannot hide it: I have come to the fore more than I would have liked.

Don’t tell me you had a bad time …

Nerd. I’m just trying to stay on the plane that touches me. Soccer belongs to soccer players. From the coaches. From fans. The rest of us are people who are around us to try to make it easier for each other to get what they are looking for.

Didn’t you feel sorry to close the beach bar for these telematic sessions on Thursday?

I have received a threat not to close it, look …

That tells me?

(Laughter) I did not imagine that people would have that dependency, the truth. They demand it from you daily. Re-training means seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel.

How have the boys returned?

We have not had any injuries. Let’s see … like any good neighbor’s son, because after a little run you have overloads. It has even happened to me … but we have not passed that.

The illusion will not be the same, yes …

The boys are looking forward. Also with some uncertainty, obvious. Like everyone who is evaluating now whether their company should return to work.

Soccer, must it return?

Soccer has a responsibility at a social level. If we return it will mean that we are taking steps towards improvement. Now a new task lies ahead for all of us. It is an exciting challenge.

Be honest: have you had any fear?

The boys and myself, of course … Today I have gone to buy at the supermarket and I see everything with so much suspicion that sometimes I surprise myself saying to myself: “Damn! You have in front of you the cashier who will assist you and who has been doing it from the first day. ” It happens with the doctors, the police … it seems even selfish to want to stay in a bubble because we do not want to face a complicated situation, but they tell us that it is already improving. In addition, they give us the guarantees to start working.

And not everyone gets it.

We are claiming to work. Everyone was looking forward to this. That we could have football again. I want to think that we all have our misgivings, but that the professionals who give us the ok to start training do so knowing that they do not expose our health and those of our people.

It is true that this suspicion draws attention.

Let’s see, they have repeated that there is no zero risk, but how the hell do we say that we will not return if they give us guarantees, our companies buy us some tests, compared to those who have been there since minute 1 have been there in worse conditions in which we will find ourselves in our work?

You debated even if the boys could go running with the de-escalation.

More than debate, misgivings arose. There was no criticism for not wanting to return, no … I insist: at Leganés we are wanting to play for green what we have been fighting since we arrived. In addition, we are sure that this will be a bump that we are going to go through to save ourselves.

But there was debate, right?

What arose was the uncertainty of seeing that people were still dying, that people were still infected. Our job is not to get behind a screen, but you have to get into a play area colliding with other people. Maybe in 20 days we are better, it may be. But look, it is very respectable that there are those opinions as long as they are sensible.

Pol Lorente, with a microphone, during Leganés’ first lap session.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

Does the LaLiga protocol disrupt preparation?

The protocol is necessarily adaptable because they demand it of us … but it is a bitch. Speaking in silver. I have to spend 10-12 days doing something that is still not soccer. But then we will be another week with something that is closer to football … but still not football.

Yeah … but it is what it is.

Yeah right. And we continue little by little getting closer to the specificity of our sport. Collective sports, contact sports, we are still on stand-by. Yes, we can go to the green, touch the ball, but we cannot interact with a partner. We cannot execute soccer actions.

And that is a lot of hassle?

We will adapt to the protocol. It is still different from what we wanted to do. And from a logistical point of view, we will have to adapt to these difficulties. Because not everyone has that capacity to fulfill what has been asked of us. But I am convinced that with the will of LaLiga and the adaptation of the clubs, we will solve it.

Come on, the little ones have it more complicated.

Well … I even think that there are going to be people who are going to have more fucking than us. There will be people who will have a worse time than me, so who the hell am I to complain?

You haven’t answered me …

Let’s see … of course those who have more human material available, better facilities, because perhaps they adapt better to this protocol. The rest … we will put imagination to the matter.

“I insist: at Leganés we are wanting to play in the green what we have been fighting since we arrived”

Pol Lorente, physical trainer of Leganés

And without preseason games.

I would not classify this or preseason. If it were preseason, we would have friendly matches to pick up the pace of competition. That is the important thing. It’s the key. Within the protocol, in the different phases, the key will be how much time we will have in the final pre-competition phase, the total, with the entire group.

Explain yourself.

Maybe in those moments we would have that possibility to play those friendlies if we had a little more time. It would be worrying if the individual or small group training phase lasted longer than the parts that we have the entire squad.

And what about the matches?

Well, having them would give us very useful information to start the League. For us the first game is very, very important. Against Valladolid. Also, it is the first match. A lap with a positive result would give us a major boost. In short: we will adapt, but we would have liked to have friendly matches to achieve an optimal level of performance.

Szymanowski is the only injured on the squad. How has all this affected you?

There has been an advantage to him: he is a guy with a tremendous illusion and a great knowledge of his body. Others may have been more lost in this period. But he was already following a plan. He had no problems … except that he had already started on grass. Now we will have to return to cautiously to avoid losing what he had gained before and during confinement.

Come on, the break has annoyed you.

I think so. He was even doing things with the ball. It will have served to adjust force levels, but from the point of view of adaptation in the field, we will have to be careful.

Will he be able to play the rest of the course?

It is difficult to know. We will have the information soon, but in a case like yours, the important thing is to recalculate what steps to take. If we have to start where we left off, fine. If you have to take steps back to gain momentum, it will be a good decision not to rush.

Have you taken care of your boys’ heads?

We have spoiled the human being a lot. Now more than ever. In my case I have tried to be close to the boys. But not to control their work, but to see how they were beyond physical condition.

Come on, their goal is to make them feel wrapped …

Yes. Not only did I call the boys as a ‘user level’ psychologist anymore. We have also had a professional to provide them with the tools they may need. As you say, it was important to be close to them.

“I would not classify this or pre-season. If it were pre-season, we would have friendly matches to pick up the pace of competition”

Pol Lorente, physical trainer of Leganés.

Did Aguirre call you a lot?

Yes Yes. Javier has tried to go hand in hand with them in those things that required a certain conciliation. That the footballer did not lack anything.

Does the stress of negotiating cuts … affect?

Everyone is affected when it comes to touching their own. But above all it can affect how that negotiation is carried out. All we wanted was clarity. Although sometimes it was painful, even if we don’t like it. Going straight ahead, clearly, there is no problem. Junction points can be reached. We are all aware that we have to shoulder …

Come on, it does affect.

I insist: I am positive. It has only been one more learning in life. To the Leganes family, players, coaching staff, the rest of the people that make it up, it has been one more reinforcement.

Concentrating, as the CSD proposes, will also affect the coconut and maybe the legs, right?

There would be a clear problem.

Which?

That Recio surely could not hold me a month. (Laughter) Yeah, jokes aside. I understand that the LaLiga protocol is done to minimize risks. But, on the other hand, we will have to find a middle ground. That everything is feasible. Because there are even things from a union point of view, that is unfeasible.

What do you mean

To that we do not stop being human beings, and we are talking that we want to remove a footballer from his usual environment. From his family, his newborn baby or his mother who is living with him and needs certain care …

Everything counts…

Of course, we have to assess all the factors before launching to ensure that the best way to solve this is a month of concentration. If they request it, it will be necessary to see how to carry it out. The situation of each person must be taken into account.

With so much trouble, from the physical point of view perhaps the best thing was to have canceled everything and to think about next season.

Or also to resume it with conditions that allow us to resume the work of day 28 as if it were day 1. It is that we will have to prepare for a final stretch of the League, with each one his circumstances and playing every 72 hours …

“Concentrating would have a problem: that Recio would surely not hold me for a month. (Laughs)”

Pol Lorente. Leganés physical trainer

That will have consequences …

There are so many determining factors that, physically, we are approaching a higher risk of injury. The best thing I do not think would have been to cancel the League, but to have been able to set the necessary time to return. But that is not possible. I want to think that there is no other scenario. It is what we have.

And the doormen? Aguirre was concerned about his preparation.

Yes, I am concerned of course. In this first phase we will try to equip the goalkeepers so that they can reach phase 2 in the best conditions. That they cannot have training with the rest of the teammates, getting between sticks, is a huge handicap. But we will be able to solve it.