Lorena Ochoa returns to the golf course with Jack Nicklaus and Peyton Manning | Video

In September, Lorena Ochoa returned by the big door to the golf courses after an injury to her right wrist that kept her from the sport for four months. The renowned Pro-Am “American Legends” tournament held in Virginia, USA, brought together some of the greatest figures in golf. Ochoa shared the stage with Jack Nicklaus, Lee Treviño, Tim Fichman and Betsy King. Other icons of North American sports such as Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Jerry West joined the list of figures who collaborated in this tournament. The event raised a record $ 56 million for charity. The highest amount raised by a tournament of these characteristics.