The actor revealed that his parents were the first to be infected by the people who brought them the food.

Armando Gonzalez, known as “El Muñeco”, shared through social networks the hard moment he is experiencing because of the Covid-19.

The former ‘Just For Women’ participant said in a video his parents have respiratory illness.

“My mom is in hospice, is improving and therefore all their children who were with themwe catch, but hey, we are at home quarantining while respecting the lives of others, “he explained in a video.

The famous who was also a sentimental partner of Lorena Herrera, does not know how their parents were infected, since they were quarantining.

“My parents are older people, they live in the Center, they are older people, they did not go out or anything, the people who were going to bring them food, the employees of my brothers, they were keeping forty very well, but I think that root of the people who went to feed them were that they gotHe said visibly affected.

Gonzalez He added that the hospitals did not want to do the test to find out if he is infected or not because when he went for a check-up, he looked very good, although he already had a fever and a cough, but he has not left home for 10 days so as not to infect anyone. .

“My dad became very serious, about to die, he is in intensive care, cased with little chance of living“

.