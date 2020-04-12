The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of dead around the world affected the first circle of the Mexican actress Lorena Herrera.

And is that Ezequiel González, father of Armando González “The Doll”, former partner of the voluptuous blonde, died of Covid-19 in Mexico City.

“My deepest condolences to the entire González family, Sending you all my love, and that you know that you are in my prayers for the speedy recovery of all in this terrible disease! And may the prompt acceptance of the departure of his Father Don Ezequiel González arrive, who was a great example of life and is already in a better place than this! FOREVER IN MY HEART AND YOU HAVE MY SUPPORT MY DOLL “, Lorena wrote for whoever was her father-in-law long ago.

“El Muñeco” said goodbye to his father, touched and also sick with Covid-19.

“In heaven, God needed you,” he wrote on his social networks.

.