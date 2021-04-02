Lorena Herrera looks spectacular in a swimsuit at 54 years old

Despite having been away from the spotlight for some time and celebrity, the famous actress and singer, Lorena Herrera, has captive a large number of followers in her social networks, this because by this means she continues to interact with them, leaving them some winks with her beautiful postcards where He looks tremendous figure at 54 years old.

The one born in Mazatlan SinaloaShe looks the most radiant today and she herself boasts the physical changes she has had over the years, which have done the former Miss Bikini International wonderfully.

Lorena is a recognized and famous actress in Mexico who began her career in the late eighties and early nineties, achieving a long career in Mexican cinema, where she has filmed 56 films, in addition to a large number of soap operas, highlighting her participation in the hits that were Muchachitas, Between life and death, Two women, one path, The biggest prize, María Isabel, My destiny is you, Amy, the girl with the blue backpack and Lola, once upon a time.

The model was a sensation at the end of the 80’s, when she posed ‘how God brought her into the world’ in a famous men’s magazine, under the name of Bárbara Ferrat, a fact that she has denied, assuring that it is a ‘twin sister’ who did that job.

More than 20 years later, Lorena posed without clothes for the Playboy magazine, ending that old myth.

The actress has been active since 1984, so she is very close to reaching four decades in the artistic medium, although her last known project was carried out in 2019, when she acted in the telenovela Un Poquito Tuyo.

