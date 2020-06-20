The beloved actress Lorena Herrera She also has fun with fashion apps and proof of that is the photo she shared of herself as a man.

Herrera used the Face App to transform into a very handsome male and impressed everyone.

The famous one pointed out that many would see her now as they have always wanted to see her, alluding to those who claim to be a man, including Facundo.

As many have always wanted to see me, how do you like me the most? In order not to fall behind and be like a sheep and upload what everyone uploads and do what everyone does, the actress wrote next to the two photographs.

What Lorena did not expect were the comments of her followers who indicated that she was beautiful, but they definitely stay with her.

Some more daring pointed out that the images confuse them and they would walk with the two, since they love them both ways.

The truth is that Lorena Herrera looks spectacular and in her male version, she really Handsome, And which one do you prefer?.