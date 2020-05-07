The Ramos family grows again, this time not by Sergio but by his brother René, who will be the father for the first time with his partner, Lorena Gómez.

The singer has become a regular at magazines of the heart since her relationship with the representative was known, however her career has been long and intense on both sides of the Atlantic.

We review the life story that the young woman has had before becoming a mother.

OT, your springboard

Lorena is of Andalusian blood, just like her boy. Although he was born in Lérida, his entire family is of Andalusian origin. At the age of 3 he started singing songs and has been on stage since he was 8.

He has two sisters and his sign is Aries. Since she was little she participated in television programs. for example, with 10 years in he was in “Menudas estrellas” and in “Menudo Show”.

Before entering the Operación Triunfo academy, she worked as a clothing clerk in a ‘Zara’ fashion store in Lérida and as a waitress in a nightclub in the same city.

On January 26, 2007, by 50.7% of the votes, she was declared the winner of the contest. As the winner, she obtained a recording contract with the multinational Sony BMG, the company with which she published her first album, named Lorena, which debuted at number 4 on the Spanish sales list.

However, it was not all glory days, because as Risto Mejide predicted, and as she herself has told, when she left the academy she found a harsh reality:

"No one knows what I went through in those years, only me and my pillow. I was sad, crying, looking for a way out. I left Spain looking for an opportunity in Miami with one hand in front and one behind. I come from a humble family ".

“No one knows what I went through in those years, only me and my pillow. I was sad, crying, looking for a way out. I left Spain looking for an opportunity in Miami with one hand in front and one behind. I come from a humble family ”.

Indeed, Lorena published another album in 2008, she was a candidate for Eurovision in 2010 and did little to act in a soap opera during her stay in Miami. He has never stopped fighting for his dream.

“Now I am very happy, this winter I was able to give my parents the heating. They are happier than Easter. With the cold it is in Lleida!”, Confessed the artist after passing through ‘Your face sounds to me’, in 2017.

Already in Spain, he has continued working on music and has released several singles. She also dared to parade on the ‘We Love Flamenco’ catwalk: “I am very well, focused on my work, which is what really matters to me now, and my personal life is obviously also important, of course I do. Besides, if you have a person next to you who supports you and encourages you to keep going, even better “, he declared.

Finally love

The singer maintained a sentimental relationship with Betis player Antonio Barragán for a year and a half. At the end of March 2018 he broke up with the footballer, with whom he shared a home in the Simón Verde urbanization, in Seville.

When Lorena and René met he had been a little longer single. Sergio Ramos’s brother married Vania Millán in 2014 but shortly before celebrating their second wedding anniversary they announced their separation, in 2016.

The businessman has been divorced twice since he first married his daughter’s mother, Daniela.

The couple is now going through a sweet moment. In love and happy, they look forward to their first child together, a family project and a great 2020.