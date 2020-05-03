Lorena Gómez gave birth to her first son this Saturday along with René Ramos, brother and representative of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The winner of the fifth edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ in 2006 has announced the news through her Instagram profile with a photograph showing the weight her baby has had and what name they have chosen for him. “The love of our lives, the greatest thing in the universe. Thanks life“wrote the singer next to the image.

The little one is called René, just like his father. Specifically René Ramos Gómez, and has reached the world at 11.40 this Saturday with a weight of 3,440 grams. The happy couple had announced last December 31 that they were expecting their first child with a nice photograph of little baby booties hanging from their Christmas tree. Soon after, they revealed the baby’s sex, but until now they had not given any clue of the name it would carry.

Lorena thus becomes the mother of her first child and René welcomes the arrival of the secondHe was already the father of a girl from a previous relationship. Throughout the process, the singer has shared many of the moments of her pregnancy with her followers, asking questions or offering advice, not without fear of what is to come.

Being parents was a wish that both René and Lorena had confessed in various interviews last year, and the desire was causing some impatience in them. In fact, two days ago the former contestant of ‘OT’ showed her desire on Instagram: “Everything very beautiful, very idyllic and magical to take you inside and feel each of your movements. But for all of you who are reading me and are or have been like me, you will understand that all I want is for it to come out now. Let’s see who gets the day right. Place your bets, “he wrote last Thursday.

For his part, René Ramos also wanted to dedicate a nice message to his baby on the first day of his life: “Welcome son! The best of life, life. I love you, Lorena Gómez“he published together with an image of his little boy ‘s foot.