Anesthesiologist Thelma Assis became the new representative of the beauty brand in Brazil. Champion of ‘Big Brother Brasil 20’, she celebrated her representativeness and the capillary transition process experienced in the past. ‘It was an act of courage,’ said the São Paulo woman, adding: ‘It starts with an internal change until you need to express it’.

Thelma Assis is the champion of this year’s edition of “Big Brother Brasil” and also the new representative of L’Oreal Paris. In a live with Taís Araújo, another contractor of the brand, she told more details of her relationship with her hair. The capillary transition, a process experienced by many famous curls, was also present in the history of the doctor. “The capillary transition was an act of courage. It starts with an internal change until you need to externalize it”, revealed the São Paulo woman, whose victory in reality was celebrated by several celebrities.

Hair change happened before marriage

In the virtual chat with the actress of the soap opera ”

Amor de Mãe “through Instagram, Thelma reported that the change happened when she was about to marry her current husband, Denis Santos.” I even forgot that I was going to get married a year later, “she said. The anesthesiologist also highlighted the importance of the web in hair care until, in fact, make the transition definitively. “I watched many videos on the internet until the day I had the courage to use the scissors,” said Thelma, who

has the adoption of an heir in his future plans.

Hydration is key, says Thelma

The paulistana also indicated that being a reference for other black women is something inspiring for her. “Many girls have this phrase, ‘I didn’t remember what my hair was like (after making the transition)’. This is very cruel. I am in love with my hair”, celebrates the doctor, who counted on the support of Babu Santana in the final . The transformation in the variety of beauty products was addressed by Thelma: “Nowadays what I think is cool is that the market has turned to us, curly and curly”. One of the items that she does not give up in weekly care, in fact, is the moisturizing mask: “I try and moisturize and nourish at least once a week”.

Aging is not an issue for Thelma and Taís

Another point raised by the actress and the doctor in the conversation was the reflection of the years in appearance. “I think that aging is part of the process”, analyzed Taís, rejecting radical procedures: “I don’t want to be 40 years old with a face of 20”. The wife of

Lázaro Ramos also added: “We have to respect the woman who is becoming”. The champion of global reality, in turn, reflected on the lessons brought by age. “There are things that we give a lot of importance back there and now you give new meaning”, observed the new millionaire.

(By Marilise Gomes)

