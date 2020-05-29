Under the Forbes Connect Forum, where the formulas for the new reality of business are revealed, Kenneth campbell, President and CEO of L’Oreal Mexico, commented the axes of how the company, which consists of 24 brands, worked to shore up its production chain, in addition to its customers and consumers, and even develop a new product.

“In addition to introducing to the market a product that we had never manufactured as the hydroalcoholic gel, of which 300,000 units were manufactured, which we decided to donate to hospitals and non-governmental organizations in various states, we are working on two other axes, ”said Campbell.

One of them was the protection of the production line: “The most important thing was to protect employees, so we quickly implemented a social coverage for all 1,900 that we have in the country, including the plants in San Luis Potosí, Xochimilco, the headquarters in Mexico and our distribution center, “explained the manager.

“At that time we inform all our teams that we protected all jobs and all wages until the end of June, without obligation, and we established a healthy distance before its obligation, in addition to deciding that the headquarters staff will leave the offices to work from their homes from March 18Campbell added.

AIn this sense, the manager appreciated the willingness of the staff at the San Luis Potosí and Xochimilco plants, which despite having a smaller workforce, were able to ensure entire production flow to meet the demands of the US and South America that required an extra 20% of deliveries.

And finally Campbell highlighted the support to its strategic partners, how department stores and shops: “To all these businesses, we frozen their payments and so we decided to accompany them.”

He also reported the implementation of online training courses and courses on how to sanitize your business after the pandemic.

To benefit the final recipients of the business chain, they implemented a social initiative called Beauty Friend, “Where all the Consumers who registered online received a voucher of 250 pesos or more, to use once the salons reopen, both for services or products, and for the first ones that were signed up we gave him another more equivalent voucher, for salons in others to help his stylist friend ”, he explained.

But one of the surprises and in which several companies have had positive experiences, “Was the online distribution channel, not so present until the start of the pandemic but which has emerged and will have more weight in the future. Has been shown In the past two months, we have made figures that we had planned to record in the next three yearsCampbell said.

“Many women who want to continue consuming beauty products, seek to access them without risk, and therefore our commercial partners have developed commercial platforms allowing home deliveries“The manager detailed.

He also explained that through the social networks have intensified the use of their products through tutorials that explain their use and even rely on online sales channels.

In addition to feeling very optimistic about panorama of how the new normal will beCampbell concluded with a message of encouragement and solidarity adding that L’Oreal International has developed a Future Fund of 150 million euros worldwide, to be implemented in 40 countries: 50 million especially for women in vulnerable situations, and 100 million dedicated to improving the environmental impact after the Covid-19 crisis.