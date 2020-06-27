French cosmetics company announces move after wave of anti-racist protests

AP –

PARIS.- The large French cosmetic company L’Oreal said on Saturday that it will remove terms such as « bleach« Of its products for skin, in the midst of protests global against racism after the death of George Floyd in United States.

The company said in a statement that « it has resolved to delete the terms blank /bleach, whiteness, clear /lightening of all its products for skin«

Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever made a similar decision on Thursday. Several companies have come under fire since Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Weeks ago, L’Oreal tweeted that « he stands in solidarity with the black community and against all kinds of injustice … Pronouncing is worth it. » The message sparked mixed reactions from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

English model Munroe Bergdorf accused the brand of hypocrisy for firing her three years ago. Bergdorf, the first openly transgender model for L’Oreal in the UK, was fired by the company in 2017 for insulting « white people’s racial violence. »