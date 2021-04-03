Lordstown Motors presents the first Beta prototypes of its electric pick-up

The first beta prototypes of the new electric pick-up from Lordstown Motors have been officially unveiled at a small event at the Lordstown, Ohio factory. These are the first copies of a small fleet of test units that will serve to complete the development of the model.

With much fanfare and little explanation, Lordstown Motors has officially unveiled the first two examples of the new generation of Beta prototypes of its electric pick-up, the Lordstown Endurance. These are the first copies of this new series of prototypes whose destiny is none other than to complete the development of the model.

Despite the recent controversy that arose after the agency’s report Hindenburg Research, Lordstown Motors continue with the development of their first model, which mysteriously continue to claim that it will go into production later this year, although it is not too plausible.

We know that the development of the Endurance continues, but considering that the first road tests did not take place until this month of January, it is not credible that, in less than a year, a company as young as this can complete the development, tests, homologations and also carry out all the industrial and logistical preparations to start the chain production of a model as complex as the Endurance, an electric pick-up with more than 600 hp. Not even a large corporation like VAG or GM would be able to do it in such a short time.

Beta prototypes

These days the first two copies of a new generation of prototypes that have been called Beta have been officially presented. We assume this means that these test units are more advanced and closer to production setup than the models that we have seen so far, but the company has not revealed any details about the characteristics of these models and has not explained what the description ‘Beta prototypes’ means.

This is not the first time that we have seen an electric vehicle manufacturer use this designation and it remains unclear what it really means. This expression was used for the first time by Tesla during some statements about the development of the Tesla Model 3 and already at that time the media were surprised by its use, because is proprietary to software products available to the public. Since then, some manufacturers have decided to use that expression although no one has defined what it really means until now.

Moments of the event.

In the case of the prototypes presented by Lordstown Motors, the only palpable difference we find are the vinyls that cover the bodywork of both units, although they were dressed like this to star in a small presentation event in which the company celebrated the premiere of this new generation of prototypes as if it were the presentation of a totally new model.