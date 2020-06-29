Lordstown Motors’ new electric pick-up promises to get there before all its rivals and conquer America’s roads with its 600 hp

It seems that the world of electric pick-up is growing, because of the announcement of the launch of the new Tesla Cybertruck New models have begun to emerge that represent significant competition for the Tesla pick-up.

Today a new electric pick-up model emerges that joins the list of rivals of the Cybertruck, it is the Lordstown Endurance, from the Ohio-based start-up, Lordstown Motors, and which promises 400 km of autonomy, 600 CV and traction to the four wheels.

In addition to competing with the Tesla Cybertruck, the Lordstown Endurance will also compete with the Rivian R1T, or Nikola Badger, in addition to standing up to historical manufacturers such as the electric versions of Hummer and the Ford F-150.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the Lordstown Endurance It promises to get ahead of all of its mentioned rivals and become the first zero-emission pick-up to hit American roads.

The Endurance has arrived. #RideWithLordstown pic.twitter.com/iQxzMZ5iHg – Lordstown Motors (@LordstownMotors) June 25, 2020

The Endurance will begin production at the Lordstown factory in the United States, a factory that belonged to General Motors until Lordstown bought it in late 2019. It is unknown when production will begin, however, it is estimated that 20,000 units will be produced in the first year and start with the first deliveries in early 2021.

As for design, the exterior of the Lordstown Endurance It features a sober, robust design with a prominent front end that, as is common with all electric vehicles, lacks a traditional grille. In his case, the optical groups and the daytime running lights in the form of wide LED strips take center stage together with the two false air intakes located on both sides of the bumper.

It has two separate electric motors housed in the four wheels to give it total traction and offers a power of 600 hp capable of towing up to 2,721 kg. Its autonomy is 250 miles, equivalent to 402 km, in the EPA approval cycle, and its maximum speed is limited to 129 km / h.

The fledgling firm ensures that the battery can be recharged in around 10 hours, but it has not revealed its capacity or characteristics. There are also no interior images or information about the technology it will equip yet.

The Lordstown Endurance It has a starting price ranging from $ 52,500 dollars and already has a total of 14,000 reservations made.

