A new manufacturer has presented the pick up called Lordstown Endurance, which has 400 kilometers of autonomy and 600 HP.

The market for electric pickups is constantly growing, as brands are making inroads. Tesla did it with the revolutionary Cybertruck model and manufacturers such as Rivian, Nikola or Neuron also appear on the payroll. Now the new Lordstown Endurance.

It is a company with a very short life that was born last year. In these months that it has been in force, they have unveiled this brand-new pick-up prototype, which stands out for having one engine for each wheel.

For their design they do not aim to innovate or be futuristic, since they want the Lordstown Endurance to be destined for work or companies.

The motors have the advantage that, being incorporated in the shaft of the wheel they propel it directly.

With this mechanical configuration, the Novel Maker promises one towing capacity 3400 kilograms and a power 600 horsepower. While its maximum speed is limited to 128 km / h.

Refering to autonomy ensure more than 250 miles, which would be about 400 kilometers. For its part, the battery can be charged in a period of 10 hours.

The family of electric pickups is expanded with this new member. The Lordstown Endurance It already has more than 14,000 reservations, as confirmed by the brand in the presentation it has made.

