After a long period of media absence, singer Lorde reappeared this Tuesday with a message directed to his followers in which he advances that he is working on new music after his acclaimed album ‘Melodrama‘2017.

I started going to the recording studio in December, just for doing something and for my surprise, good things came out“Said the 23-year-old singer in a letter sent by email.

The artist indicated that she has returned to work with the producer Jack antonoff, with whom he recorded the previous ‘Melodrama’, nominated for album of the year in Grammy awards and considered by numerous specialized publications as one of the best albums of the last decade.

Something was beginning to take shape. And of course, the world stopped“He indicated.

Antonoff is one of today’s most recognized producers and received acclaim last year for the remarkable ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘By Lana del Rey.

We’re still working remotely, Jack and I had a video call this morning going over everything. But it will take longer“He detailed.

Although the singer admitted that she does not know when she will return to be able to go on tour and give concerts, he assured that he wants to re-record video clips and give interviews.

Lorde is one of the most enigmatic figures in the current pop, because despite his youth and that his two albums so far, Hero Pure Heroine ’(2013) and‘ Melodrama ’(2017), have received critical acclaim and commercial success, he maintains a very low media profile.

In fact, his latest messages on the social network Twitter date from 2017 and in Instagram, where it gathers 6.4 million followers, it has only three photos from 2016, 2017 and 2018.

As I get older I realize there is something to be said about that topleasant feeling of waiting so that something of quality arrives ”, he justified in his message. “They could have something of a lower quality,” he told his followers. But as good things materialize a warm feeling grows in me ”.

Lorde’s debut ‘Royals’ featured in magazine list Rolling Stone that ranks the top 100 debut singles of history, led by Britney Spears with ‘… Baby One More Time’ and Jackson 5 with ‘I Want You Back’.

