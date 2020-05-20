“data-reactid =” 24 “>” I started going to the studio again in December to have something to do, and to my surprise, good things started to come up. Cheerful, fun things. I felt my melodic muscles stretching and strengthening again, “he recalled.

The performer has promised that her long-awaited new job, the first since she released 'Melodrama' in 2017, will include songs "fucking good" and will make the long wait – which will still last "a little more" - it was worth it for his fans.

"Wait, that which bothered me so much when I was young and which I considered useless, has now become a delightful experience. In my opinion, the best prize I can give you is a job that lasts ten, twenty, thirty years. And creating something like this takes time," he added.

“I want to go back to performing at festivals, and to listening to the performance music while I watch the band take the stage. I want to take over. I want to see you standing in line in front of my hotel, I want to hug you and shake hands with you. album over and over again until I know it by heart, “he said, unable to contain his enthusiasm.