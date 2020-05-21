Among all the bad that the coronavirus pandemic has left, we can rescue one or two positive things. For music lovers, that is the amount of new music that has been created. Now we find out that Lorde has revealed via email to her fans that her third studio album is in the works.

Lorde started working on monitoring Melodrama before the pandemic locked us up in our homes. In her statement she reveals that she and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff divided the time between the New Zealand and Los Angeles studios before all this. But even with the quarantine, she continues working on the album. “Jack and I did FaceTime for over an hour this morning,” he revealed.

As happened to all of us, the quarantine affected Lorde, and she recognized that “It will take a little longer” finish the album, but that doesn’t take away the emotion in any way.

Best of all, we have something here that will surely thrill you too. Lorde said of her album: “It is too good, my friends. I am really excited to hear it. “

“In my opinion, the best gift I can give you is a job that will last ten, twenty, thirty years,” he continued. “And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I would like you to try to tune in to the time you spend waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. ”.

In another section of his letter, Lorde discussed the problems caused by the tour behind her acclaimed album Melodrama. She says it left her feeling “Extremely gloomy”. He explained: “I knew I needed a break from the tour at the end of the last cycle. I was finding the combination of brutal stage fright, not having a fixed home and no connection to what I ate or where I lived. “

“I needed to make some food, grow some things, go to the beach a lot, finally recognize (and kick) my addiction to social media.”

In the letter Lorde shared that “I wasn’t sure if I would tour again for a long time”. But now he assures that it is past time and that he cannot wait to return to the stage.

“Now I know how excited I am to return. I want to play festivals again, listen to my introductory music, see the band walk on stage. I want to devastate. I want to see a great line of you outside my hotel. I want to hug them all and take their hands. “

“I want to do interviews, talk about the record over and over until I know it backwards. I want to take photoshoots and make videos. ” He concluded: “Who knows when it will be safe to do those things, but I long for them and I wanted you to know,” the New Zealand singer finished.

