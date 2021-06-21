Lorde Has New Video And The Internet Calls It The Midsommar Sequel

Apparently Lorde saw Midsommar, loved it, paid attention to every detail, and replicated it successfully. The aesthetic of “Solar Power” is identical to that of the Swedish film festival. Throughout the video, we can see different references of the film that made terror possible in daylight, the only thing that the singer lacked was adorning her hair with a flower crown and the iconic dress that Florence Pugh wore.

As in Midsommar, Lorde appears dancing with her friends but instead of being in the middle of the field as in the film, she is at the foot of the beach, in the background there are tents and structures made with branches and hanging fabrics that also They make us think of the summer festival where everything happens in the film.

Similarly, the singer recreates the scene in which the character of Florence pugh She is sitting in a dining room with the other festival goers and they pass around an object as a ritual that is when they crown her as queen.