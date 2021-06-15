Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Producer Discusses Animated Film

This 2021 marks two decades since the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, the first film in the unique trilogy directed by Peter Jackson that adapted JRR Tolkien’s most important work for the big screen. Besides that there are an Amazon number of The Lord of the rings In development, fans were surprised a few days ago that New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation are working on an animated film titled The War of the Rohirrim.

The film is set a few centuries before the War of the Ring, and focuses on Helm, the famous King of Rohan who owes its name to the gorge where the most epic battle of The Lord of the Rings took place: The Two Towers. – 96%, the battle of Helm’s Deep. The producer Jason demarco, known for being a co-creator of Toonami, recently spoke about The War of the Rohirrim and expressed a lot of excitement about the project (via Comic Book).

In addition to saying that the team behind the film is very talented, DeMarco declared himself an inveterate fan of The Lord of the Rings, and said that this production is a dream come true; He also said that his mother would be proud of him and that publicizing what he is working on helped him get through a difficult time:

If my mom could see me now, she would be happy to have let her reader son spend so many hours indoors drawing dragons, spaceships, and watching sci-fi and horror. Very embarrassing post I know, but I just lost a close friend and needed this positivity today!

Some fans are very excited to see the universe of The Lord of the rings in anime, as the story of Helm Iron Hand is of great importance to Rohan, a kingdom that played a decisive role in the War of the Ring. The War of the Rohirrim, unlike the Amazon series, it will be connected with the movies of Peter jackson, so we can consider it a spin-off.

Tolkien’s books had already had animated adaptations in the past, long before they Peter jackson make his trilogy. The first adaptation of The Lord of the Rings was directed by Ralph Bakshi and released in 1978, covered the first two books in the series and was never completed. Two years later, by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass came The Return of the King – 67%, a film that adapted the third book of The Lord of the Rings and told the story of the first two in a very summarized way. of flashbacks.

Tolkien’s other animation adaptation is The Hobbit – 67%, also by Rakin / Bass, and predated The Lord of the ringsby Bakshi. The three animated films have many fans and will continue to be a reference in the future, but The War of the Rohirrim surely it will be far from that style, since the director, Kenji kamiyama, has a very different style.

On the other hand, the Amazon series also works as a prequel but takes place thousands of years in the past, in the Second Age, when the island of Númenor still existed, inhabited by the race of humans that would later give rise to the kingdoms of Arnor and Gondor in Middle Earth. There is not much information about the plot, but it is known that we will see important characters that also appear in Jackson’s films, such as Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron; the latter is the main villain, whom we saw in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

