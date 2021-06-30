Lord of the Rings series cast gives budget details

Amazon is already preparing the highly anticipated series of the Lord of the Rings and the cast of it has been in charge of raising the hype of the fans around it.

The adventures of the Middle Earth They will return to the screen, but this time not to the big one, but to the small one. Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, one of the best known of the moment, Amazon Prime Video, had the ability to obtain the necessary rights to produce a series of the saga. The Lord of the rings It will be available very soon in this different format, but for this, the work that has been done has been marathon.

To explain a little more about the development of the project as such, the actor Benjamin walker, who will be part of the cast, revealed some details. The artist showed what it represents to be in a creation based on this universe designed by JRR Tolkien, in addition to touching other important points.

Cast words

One of the aspects that the interpreter addressed was that of the budget that this delivery had to have to become a reality. It should be noted that 465 million dollars were disbursed for its execution, being one of the most expensive in history.

“There is a lot of talk about money, but I feel like that’s what you need to get it right. It’s like if you find someone you are in love with and you want to buy them a ring, you have to. Do your best to show that you are committed to him, and it is no different from that. This is not a legendary that you want to skimp on ”, he commented to Collider.

Benjamin Walker (left) in Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

On the other hand, putting money aside, Walker referred to the humorous situation that occurred when he accepted the role that he will develop.

“It was a long audition process, and then I didn’t hear from them for a few months. I mean, the whole world was struggling to figure out what we were going to do next at the time. And then one of the showrunners, JD [Payne] He called me and presented the role and the commitment, which is great. And I could hear on the phone that there was a public address system and a lot of background noise, and I still wasn’t sure. And I said, “JD, where are you?” And he said, “I’m in the hospital.” And I said, “Are you okay?” And he replied, “No. My wife is going to have a baby, ”he confessed.

There is still no release date, or exact title for the Lord of the Rings series.