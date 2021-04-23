Lorca, the first gravel rally for Jan Solans with Citroën

04/23/2021 at 12:20 CEST

The Citroën Rally Team changes third this weekend and prepares for the first gravel date of the season in Lorca, the stage where the sporting journey of the team that has dominated the two inaugural editions of the S-CER (Spanish Rally Championship). A mixed event that, just 15 days after receiving the starting signal on the asphalt sections of the Sierra Morena Rally, in Córdoba, now exposes the title contenders to the first gravel test. Jan Solans You are now ready to make your debut on this surface as well with your Citroën C3 Rally2.

The young Catalan and his new co-pilot, Rodrigo Sanjuán, They have completed two days of testing this month (one in Portugal and the other in Almería) to acclimatize to the behavior and performance offered by the version of the car developed specifically to compete on gravel sections. A previous work carried out together with the technicians of the Citroën Rally Team, which has contributed to the Junior WRC champion 2019 the confidence and the adequate background to aspire to the first places of the Lorca Highlands Rally.

The Terra Training Motorsport and Red Bull driver also arrives in Murcia with real possibilities of attacking the leadership of the S-CER, the new benchmark contest promoted by the Spanish Automobile Federation, which Jan Solans has joined this year hand in hand with the two-time champion team, the Citroën Rally Team. The second place that he signed two weeks ago in the Sierra Morena Rally, places the Barcelonian just four points behind the head of a championship that after the first date is led by José Antonio ‘Cohete’ Suárez (Skoda Fabia).

Jan Solans is optimistic: “This weekend I have my first gravel race with the Citroën C3 Rally2. I am really looking forward to it, as it is a surface on which I love to compete and on which I have more experience than on asphalt at the wheel of a Rally2 category vehicle. We have just made a very positive debut at the Sierra Morena Rally, where my new co-driver, Rodrigo Sanjuán and I got the second final position. Obviously, our objective for the Rally Tierras Altas de Lorca is to improve and try to achieve victory. We know that it will be difficult due to the rains that are announced for the day of the race, but we will see how well we defend ourselves in our debut on gravel with the Citroën C3 Rally2 & rdquor ;.

ITINERARY-TIMETABLE X RALLY TIERRAS ALTAS DE LORCA

Friday, April 23

2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shakedown

4:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Qualifying Stage

5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Choice of Starting Order

20h00 Start Ceremony (Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

Saturday, April 24

08h30 Departure (Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

09h18 TCA1 (23.27 km)

10h38 Regrouping 20 ‘(Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

10h58 Attendance 20 ‘(Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

12h06 TCA2 (23.27 km)

13h26 Regrouping 30 ‘(Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

1:56 PM Attendance 50 ‘(Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

15h24 TC B1 (14.96 km)

16h02 TC C1 (12.49 km)

4:47 PM Regrouping 20 ‘(Huerto de la Rueda Fairgrounds)

17:07 Attendance 30 ‘(Fairground Huerto de la Rueda)

18h15 TC B2 (14.96 km)

18h53 TC C2 (12.49 km)

7:40 PM End of Rally (Huerto de la Rueda Fairgrounds)

9:00 pm Awards Ceremony (Huerto de la Rueda Fairgrounds)