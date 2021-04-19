Lorca and Plus Ultra conclude their confrontation at Francisco Artés Carrasco without goals (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The match played this Sunday at the Francisco Artés Carrasco and which faced the Lorca and to Plus Ultra concluded with a tie to zero between both contenders. The Lorca He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Totana Olympic. On the visitors’ side, the Plus Ultra won at home 2-0 their last match in the competition against the Sports Mining. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in tenth position, while the Plus Ultra he stayed in ninth place at the end of the game.

During the first half of the duel, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second part neither the Lorca neither him Plus Ultra they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Lorca gave entrance to Adam, Oukache, The Ouali, Yannis Oukache Y Allie thibault for Vandelli, Chapuis, Jacq, Castaing Y Nurseries, Meanwhile he Plus Ultra gave entrance to Bruno, Silva, Riberon Y Mashingaidze for Daniel Manzanares, Felix, Sotomayor Y Carmona.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Gerard Y Castaing, of Lorca and two to Felix Y Bruno of Plus Ultra.

With this result, the Lorca is left with six points and the Plus Ultra with 13 points.

On the following day the team of Walter Pandiani will face against Churra, Meanwhile he Plus Ultra de Jesús Zapata will be measured against him Muleño.

Data sheetLorca:Embela, Doucoure, Mohamed, Gerard, Viveros (Allie Thibault, min.85), François, Casian, Vandelli (Adam, min.45), Castaing (Yannis Oukache, min.81), Chapuis (Oukache, min.61) and Jacq (El Ouali, min.61)Plus Ultra:Vivancos, Carceles, Daniel Manzanares (Bruno, min.45), Copeli, Javi Sanz, Sotomayor (Riberon, min.70), Felix (Silva, min.45), Fran Díez, Julio, Carmona (Mashingaidze, min.70) and Kevin GarcesStadium:Francisco Artés CarrascoGoals:0-0