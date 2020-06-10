“I remember the first time I met Pau Donés. I kept an autograph of mine that I had signed me when he was not yet in music. Rest in peace, Pau. “This is the controversial one message released by Loquillo to say goodbye de Pau Donés, who died this Tuesday at the age of 53 after fighting bravely against colon cancer.

He kept an autograph of mine that I had signed for him when he was not yet in music. Rest in peace, Pau. pic.twitter.com/3soWa5ugn7 – Loquillo (@LOQUILLOoficial) June 9, 2020

Loquillo’s questioned goodbye It has become a ‘trending topic’ with reactions of all kinds and not very flattering for the singer from Barcelona.

” Can you be more stupid and selfish?“asks Aina Díaz.” I want attention to be happy, “adds Javivi, remembering the song ‘I want a truck to be happy’. “Me, me, me,” ironic Jordi Marina RepCat.

More forceful is M.A.G: “I remember my 14 years old, the first time I saw a concert by Loquillo at the sports field in San José de Linares. In 1989 I knew all his songs. He was my idol. Luckily one matures and now he is just one more asshole that I can’t even seeRossancar reflects: “Some are prettier still …”

These are some of the more than 800 retweets obtained by Loquillo when saying goodbye to Pau Donés in his own way.

Loquillo does not forget his ego even when a friend dies. – MARIANO RAJOY FAKE ???? (@marianofake) June 10, 2020

Loquillo is the friend you invite to your house and you don’t know how you end up watching the video of his wedding. – Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) June 10, 2020

Loquillo also remembers the first time he met Christopher Columbus in a bar in the port of Barcelona.

The good one of Cristobal was a boy who did not differentiate the bow from the stern and Loquillo taught him to point to the horizon.

What things … pic.twitter.com/BcHQVONYYc – Mark (@ markspinozza1) June 10, 2020

Loquillo would have composed “And I don’t blush, if I tell you, I love myself” https://t.co/3ZeHJIYDta – JJ Vaquero (@VaqueroEH) June 10, 2020

The first months of the confinement Loquillo went out on the balcony to applaud. – Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) June 10, 2020