I remember the first time I met Pau Donés. I kept an autograph of mine that I had signed me when he was not yet in music. Rest in peace, Pau. “This is the controversial one message released by Loquillo to say goodbye de Pau Donés, who died this Tuesday at the age of 53 after fighting bravely against colon cancer.

Loquillo’s questioned goodbye It has become a ‘trending topic’ with reactions of all kinds and not very flattering for the singer from Barcelona.

Can you be more stupid and selfish?“asks Aina Díaz.” I want attention to be happy, “adds Javivi, remembering the song ‘I want a truck to be happy’. “Me, me, me,” ironic Jordi Marina RepCat.

More forceful is M.A.G: “I remember my 14 years old, the first time I saw a concert by Loquillo at the sports field in San José de Linares. In 1989 I knew all his songs. He was my idol. Luckily one matures and now he is just one more asshole that I can’t even seeRossancar reflects: “Some are prettier still …”

These are some of the more than 800 retweets obtained by Loquillo when saying goodbye to Pau Donés in his own way.