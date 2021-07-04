Loquillo highlights a statement by Pedro Sánchez to show his anger with the Government

Archive image of the singer Loquillo. (Photo: GTRES)

The singer Loquillo chatted with Iñaki López on laSexta Noche to celebrate the first anniversary of his concert at the Wizink Center, since the singer reopened the Madrid pavilion after the stoppage experienced by the coronavirus.

Loquillo showed his anger with the way in which the Government of Pedro Sánchez has helped the culture sector. “I heard the words of the President of the Government say that no one was going to be left behind and the only options they have given us have been ICO loans that mean to borrow,” he said.

The musician also criticized that while “the Ministry of Culture was conducting a safe culture campaign” they were being suspended daily performances. “As if the covid only went to concerts …”, he reflected.

In addition, the singer acknowledged that he never expects anything from anyone. “And less of the administrations,” he added.

“It is envious that concert halls, musicians or promoters have been helped in other European countries, well, yes, it is very envious. But here we unfortunately drag something from the past, which is to say ‘oh the comedians and the people of the show business will get by,’ ”Loquillo concluded.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

