Andrés Iniesta during a Spain-Italy match in September 2017.

The football textbooks tell that the nickname of Le petit diable (The Little Devil) was given to Roberto López Ufarte (Fez, Morocco; 62 years old) by Prince Rainier III of Monaco himself during the Spain-France final ( 2-1) of the prestigious international under-18 tournament that was played every year in the Principality from 1971 to 1985.

The 17-year-old boy — he still belonged to the Royal Union — played so well that his highness used exactly those words to define him. Phrase that heard by someone in the box, crossed borders and reached a Spain that the next day (20-11-1975) dressed in mourning for the death of Franco.

Since then, Roberto has been Le petit diable. At that time, he already wanted to be Manolo Velázquez, the fine left inside of Real Madrid, 15 years older than him, and with whom he faced in his first two seasons at Real Sociedad, in Primera, which coincided with Madrid’s last two seasons. at the Bernabéu. Twice they coincided as rivals. One on 76-77 and one on 77-78. Both on white ground. The 17 and 18 years of the blue and white against the 32 and 33 of the white.

López Ufarte ardently defends why Velázquez was then his soccer player model. “He was wearing 10, he was elegant, with his head raised. Left-handed, like me. He had great ball displacement and game vision. I have always liked those types of footballers. One day I approached him and told him that he was my prototype player and he told me that, despite my youth, he was one of his favorites. I was very excited to hear it. At Real, I looked at Mendiluce, another interior. It’s curious. I started from the end and looked askance at the Boronat, Argote, formerly Red Txetxu, but I had a predilection for these technical players. For the gamers ”.

Over time, without leaving 11, he began to play more inside. “I moved more as an interior, attacking midfielder, with freedom to arrive. In order not to be forward-forward, I scored 129 goals for Real [segundo máximo realizador histórico, tras Satrústegui con 162], which are many to be a passer who preferred to give a pass to score. I liked to start with the ball and I had a few first meters that made the difference ”.

Without having to ask, Roberto comes the comparison with Iniesta. “Looks like me. It does things that I did. Of course he has been much better than me, needless to say, but since I’m older I can say that he saw details that I had when he played freely in the three quarters of the field. It reminds me in the vision of the game, in how he overcomes the imaginary line with his control of the ball and taking rivals off him with relative ease. Few are able to overcome that line with that naturalness and elegance. I liked those starts and how he gave the ball to the teammate or scored. Andrés is less goalscorer, but made one [Mundial 2010] it was worth it for everyone ”.

López Ufarte remembers that on a trip with the national team he met Xabi Alonso and Xavi Hernández on the plane. A few meters behind was Andrés Iniesta. “I went to greet Xabi and in passing greeted Xavi. I congratulated them, I told them they were very good, but I could not hold back and I said that I was more than Iniesta. Xavi answered me: Y And who is not from Iniesta? ”.

Without abandoning his obsession with players, he recites other players of his brand. “They are less original, but I was shocked to see Cruyff’s changes in rhythm playing against him. It was brutal. And then Maradona’s repertoire, which for me was the best player in the world until Messi appeared. Leo is the best player in history, at least the ones I’ve seen. My father, Roberto López López, who was from Barcelona and had seen Kubala play, said that the best of all was Di Stéfano. It struck me that being a rival, of Madrid, he said it with such confidence. Now that doesn’t happen. Now if you are white it seems that you cannot say how good Messi is and the opposite was true for Cristiano. I do not get it. If he is the best, he is the best. ”

When it comes to talking about the scores he had in his 14 seasons in First Division, López Ufarte also offers no doubts. “The one who marked me best was San José, the Madrid winger. He was not a woodcutter, he knew how to play the ball and also went on the attack. I was never afraid of defenders, however tough they might be. They called me the boy, but I was going to war. With the ball I was never afraid, and when the defense came I would touch it to prevent it from hurting me ”.

When he signed for Atlético, in the first year of president of Gil y Gil, 1987, López Ufarte coincided with Futre, and Menotti tried by all means to cohabit in the same eleven. “We were both moving in the same area. The coach placed me a little behind, but he ignored me. He was a little wayward, the president’s right eye, and he was above good and evil. He came to my area. I wanted to cover more ground. Gil had told him to do what he wanted and he did it. We crowded together sometimes. It was very good, really. The ones I liked. We ended up understanding each other ”.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe