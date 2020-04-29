To each manager, or almost, his little proposal to benefit his club. Since the announcement on Tuesday of the end of the 2019-2020 season in Ligue 1, the question of the final ranking is in everyone’s mind. The most likely track, on paper, seems to lead to a classification freeze after the 28th day, or even after the 27th day, the last fully contested.

OL president Jean-Michel Aulas, who would see his team finish 5th at best, therefore suggested the idea of ​​the playoffs. Which would obviously leave a chance for Lyon to hang a qualification for the Champions League. But his Lille counterpart, Gérard Lopez, thought about a possible… simulation.

“We have played twice against Paris this season, while Rennes have only played it once. Is it fair?”

On the 27th day, as on the 28th, the LOSC was 4th, only a small point from Rennes, virtually qualified for the third preliminary round of the C1. And Lopez intends to defend his stable. “In my opinion, the freezing of the season is just as unacceptable as the white season, he said in an interview with L’Equipe. We have studied the question: 71% of the teams have changed places in the last ten days , for ten years.”

Hence the idea of ​​a simulation … “The gel does not take enough account of who played against whom, at home or away, and at what time of the season. For example: PSG took more 2.5 points per game this season; we at LOSC have played twice against Paris (for two losses), while Rennes, who are one point behind in the Championship, have only played it once Is it fair? (…) We can imagine a more scientific calculation model in which we would simulate the results of the last ten days, according to the points taken at home or away, to obtain a ranking on 38 days, UEFA has said it will qualify the clubs for sporting merits and we will be watching that happen. “

Because Lopez is convinced: his team would have finished on the podium after 38 days. “I can tell you that, on the field, we were there to qualify for the Champions League. I am sure of it.”