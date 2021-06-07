López Obrador will sign immigration agreement with Kamala Harris

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the signing of an agreement on immigration between Mexico and the United States.

On the eve of the arrival of the vice president of that country, Kamala Harris to Mexico, the head of the federal Executive pointed out that the relationship with our northern neighbor is very good and will continue to be, especially because it has been understood that the phenomenon Migration must be attacked from its origins and must give work and opportunities to people in the place where they were born.

“The most important thing of all is to attend to the causes. Nobody leaves their country for pleasure, they do it out of necessity and in the case of Central America, in addition to the poverty of always, it has suffered in recent years from tremors, floods, it rained on wet.

“So you have to serve the people in their communities and that is what we have been raising for some time and now we believe that Vice President Kamala Harris understands this, hence her interest in meeting with us. Tomorrow here we are going to have a working meeting, we are going to witness the signing of an agreement on this matter of migration and development, “he told the media from the Treasury room.

Regarding the financing that the civil association Mexicans Against Corruption will continue to receive from the United States government and which has been classified as “interventionism” in our country, López Obrador pointed out that it is not an issue planned on the agenda to vent with Kamala Harris, but who will continue to address you from your morning lectures and in due course.

He insisted that this is improper financing and that no one can offend our country in that way.

The relationship is very good and we are also making progress in the treatment of the migratory phenomenon, but we do have issues that we are going to deal with little by little so that also in the field of foreign policy it is understood that Mexico is an independent, free and sovereign country , and that we do not accept that anyone comes to offend us, “the president reaffirmed, noting that a good relationship with the United States of America should prevail.

He said he is very grateful to the government headed by President Joe Biden, which will deliver one million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to our country to vaccinate the population of border cities.

* jci