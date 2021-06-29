López Obrador will report on medicines purchased for girls and boys with cancer

MEXICO CITY. With the aim of counteracting the unfounded allegations of the opposition, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that it will be the next week that a report will be given on the acquisition of drugs, including oncology for the care of children with cancer.

In his morning conference at the National Palace, the president reiterated that the entire federal government works to purchase medicines abroad, as is the case with drugs that are necessary for minors with cancer to be treated.

“Next week I hope to report on the supply of medicines in the country, so as not to leave any pretext, excuse, not to give the wrongdoers a chance, I mean the adversaries of the media, the vested interest groups, the corrupt, who would like us to return to what was before and my respect for the mothers and fathers of children with cancer, to tell them that we are always doing everything so that they do not lack medicines, facing all obstacles and that we are going to comply “, He said.

López Obrador highlighted that, for example, the Mexican ambassador to Japan, Melba Pría, reached an agreement for a laboratory to manufacture cancer drugs for Mexican children who need them.

“We are making special arrangements, our ambassador in Japan yesterday managed to get a laboratory, because it is from our country, to develop one of the drugs we require for the treatment of childhood cancer. All the Secretaries of Foreign Relations, Finance, Health, we are working on this and we will continue, it is our responsibility ”, he said.

PURCHASE OF MEDICINES TO TREAT CANCER, HIV …

On May 27, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, announced that through the agreement between the federal government and UNOPS in 2020, Mexico has acquired 723 highly specialized drugs with a saving of 11 billion pesos.

Up to that date, our country had bought 730 drug codes, awarded to 144 companies from 7 countries, which has meant the acquisition of 724 million high-consumption and high-specialty drugs.

Alcocer Varela highlighted that among the acquired drugs there are oncology, cardiology, HIV, neurology and hematology, as well as endocrinology, pulmonology, among others.

He highlighted that for the purchase of the 724 million pieces the federal government has disbursed 43 thousand 278 million pesos, so to date there is a saving of 11 thousand 800 million pesos, which represents more than 20 percent of the programmed budget in the heading; “That is, 70 percent of the savings achieved between 2012 and 2018”.

