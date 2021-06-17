López Obrador will receive all governors

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in the next few days he will receive the governors who were elected, those who remain in office and those who will end their terms.

At the morning press conference the head of the Executive said that meetings with the governors are already scheduled.

I will be receiving all the governors these days. Those who are going to leave and those who enter and those who are going to stay longer. I already have the agenda set aside for that purpose, “said the president.

He reiterated that his administration will not make distinctions between governors for their party, but will work in a coordinated manner with all local administrations.

I am planning to attend all the elected governors, and the governors in general to help in whatever way we can, to continue working in a coordinated manner, “said López Obrador.

On Tuesday the president received Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora.

Fruitful meeting this afternoon with the President @lopezobrador_. It is very encouraging to receive your support, both for immediate actions and for strategic projects that will allow us to recover the greatness of #Sonora and improve the well-being of Sonora. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/38IH4wyIjC – Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) June 16, 2021

asc