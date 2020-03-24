López Obrador will not cancel social programs or megaprojects due to coronaviruses: there are 400,000 million in cash for combating corruption

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported on Tuesday that the country is officially in phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic. Given this, he explained that they have sufficient resources to face the Covid-19.

“(I want to) tell the people of Mexico that, in the face of the economic crisis, we have strengths. We have strengths because we made the decision since we came to the government not to allow corruption and that has given us the possibility of having savings, everything that used to go down the pipe of corruption we have in a box, we have it in the Ministry of Finance, “said the Mexican president.

López Obrador said that there are approximately 400,000 million extra pesos, in addition to the budget, also reported that tax collection is 7% higher compared to last year.

“What we have?. We have extra funds to use of around 400 billion pesos. Why do I mention this amount? Because this is going to allow us to maintain wellness programs, In addition to the budget, because the collection has been good, yesterday I was saying so far this year compared to last year we have a collection of 7%, higher than what was obtained last year, is about 45,000 million pesos ”,

He added that the budget is without deficit, which allows mans to maintain all the welfare programs “everyone; allows us to have resources to face the fall in oil prices, at the same time that we made the decision to lower the price of gasoline. I also take this opportunity to ask the gas stations, those who have concessions, not to abuse, that gasoline cannot cost more than 17 pesos per liter ”.

He also assured that megaprojects such as the Maya Train and the Dos Bocas refinery continue because they have the resources to finance them, and will allow for the creation of jobs.

“We have resources for the construction of the airport to continue, for the construction of roads and highways to continue, the plan for the isthmus, we have resources for the reconstruction to continue from the Dos Bocas refinery, we have resources to finance the Mayan Train, because all this will allow us to create jobs that will be needed ”, he claimed.

López Obrador also announced that he will give a million loans, at low rates, to small entrepreneurs.

“A stage of economic recovery is about to come. I advance that in due course we are going to grant loans without interest or with very low rates to a million small businesses, this is for small businesses, for inns, tacos, workshops, everything that will result, unfortunately affected by the economic crisis, “he said.

He reiterated that support for older adults will be delivered in advance. “As of yesterday, pension resources began to spread, more than eight million older adults are being sent 42 billion pesos, those who have their account since yesterday are deposits.

And this week the delivery begins with brigades to those who receive their cash support, the nation’s servants and other workers in the welfare programs are helping us to get the resources. ”

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the Mexican government has 69,733 elements of hospital infrastructure to face the coronavirus pandemic, whose Phase 2 was declared this Tuesday in Mexico, that is to say, the stage of local contagion.

López-Gatell stated at a press conference: “We have dedicated infrastructure only for the coronavirus, all the equipment was selected to face the pandemic.”

According to the official, There are 69,733 elements of medical infrastructure including intensive care units, hospital and emergency beds, mechanical ventilators, monitors, portable x-rays, pulse oximeters, red cars, mobile ultrasounds, and ambulances.

He also said that inevitably the Fase 3 will be registered in Mexico, so it is essential to follow the preventive measures to contain the infections; However, he said that the health authorities are ready.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, informed that in the next few days 25 billion pesos will be destined to the states to attend the. Covid-19.

The official also highlighted that 15 thousand 300 mp have been transferred to the state health systems, during the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“In the next few days we will make a transfer of 10 billion. It would be a total of 25 thousand mp, not counting around four thousand 500 million that the INSABI put for the purchase of medicines ”he added.

The Marine Plan and the DN III will support to face the coronavirus in Mexico

The Mexican Armed Forces face a new challenge: caring for the population sick with the coronavirus, so they will control hospitals, deploy troops and install isolation centers.

During the press conference this Tuesday at the National Palace where the authorities of the Ministry of Health formally announced that Mexico is already in Phase Two of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the holders of the Armed Forces detailed what their participation will consist of.

General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, secretary of the National Defense (Sedena), reported that the DN-III Plan will be activated, which, he explained, aims to “complement all the capabilities ofthe health system in the national territory ”.

The Secretary General presented the three phases of the Sedena PLAN-DNIII-E to face Covid-19.

He explained that in the preventive phase, coordination with state and municipal authorities, as well as coordination at all levels with health authorities.

The second phase will be of aid, which will involve the activation and use of military hospital facilities, adapted operating units and hospitals belonging to the health sector, which will begin to operate in phases.

By last, there will be a recovery phase, in which cleaning and disinfection will be carried out of hospital facilities, specialized equipment, vehicles and items used in emergencies.

For his part, the head of the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, He explained that there will be two cases in which Semar will intervene with the Marine Plan before the COVID-19 pandemic: in serious cases and in voluntary isolation centers.

After learning that Mexico has already entered phase two of the coronavirus contingency, Ojeda Durán announced which are the naval units of the Secretary of the Navy and the capacity for serious cases in the establishments, located in the Gulf, Caribbean Sea, center, Pacific and center of Mexico City.

The establishments that will be operating to assist infected or serious cases in CDMX are:

Ojeda Durán also highlighted that they count with five equipped ambulance units for cases with intensive care, as well as a helicopter that will support the transfer of patients who require it.

There are a total of 79 establishments throughout the Mexican republic, which will be open to attend serious cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,043 isolation centers.

“These are the abilities to have mobility by air, sea and land, either to move elements that are sick or to move equipment, medicine or what we are told, “said the admiral.

He also explained that the Secretary of the Navy implemented new support centers to help to patients, as some ports in the country do not have the capacity to do so.

“What we want is to demonstrate to the people of Mexico that we are in solidarity with them and clarify that this plan begins from today. We are already in the Marine Plan to support Covid-19 and we will take action when the Secretary of Health tells us, because she is the one who takes the lead in this, “zó.

López Obrado concluded: “Let’s go ahead, friends, friends. I will be pending, as always, working, conducting this whole plan, listening to the recommendations of the technicians, from the scientists, from those who know, because I have said it several times, we are not todologists, know-it-all, I am supporting myself and the decision to leave the management of the health plan to the specialists was very good ”.