Lopez Obrador will monitor budget use in municipalities

On tour in Veracruz, President Andrés Manuel López Obgador said that his administration will be aware of the use of resources that are allocated to city councils for the construction of works.

We do not want thieves in the government, hopefully and the municipal presidents who are going to enter to fulfill their function act responsibly and honestly and thus we are going to give them the resources so that they can carry out the works.

Construction supervision of the Cardel – Poza Rica Highway, from Martínez de la Torre, Veracruz. https://t.co/vkqyUKI048 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 18, 2021

Of course, if we see that the budget is not applied well, then, we are going to apply the law very well, we are going to give manicures to those who grow nails; we are going to give him a manicure, but with a hatchet, “said the head of the Executive.

He regretted that in the rest of the country there is no custom in Oaxaca of executing works such as rural roads with resources delivered directly to municipalities and they are handled honestly.