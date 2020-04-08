The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, clarified this Wednesday in his press conference that there is no break with the business sector and its government, after some domes expressed their disagreement with the economic revival plan presented by the federal government.

“I understand that he, Carlos Salazar, is in his role, I said it, to defend his union, but hopefully he also understands that I am here to represent the interests of the people of Mexico, of all.

And I say this because I do not deceive anyone, I am here to serve everyone, listen to everyone, respect everyone, look out for the good of all, but try to give preference to humble people. What? Wasn’t it known that I said that, for the good of all, the poor first? “Said the Mexican president.

López Obrador responded today to Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), and stated that there will be no tax deferral, in addition to asking you to collect the taxes owed by businessmen, of which there is already a list.

“We cannot defer the payment of taxes. We are going to ask Carlos Salazar to help us with the owners of the large companies that owe money to the Public Treasury. I am going to send him the list (…) If they pay us we would have many more resources to support SMEs ”, he stressed.

“At the time that a truce is requested in the payment of taxes, even if it is spoken in the name of SMEs, there is a risk and so the story goes that everyone is going to leave. Imagine if we don’t have to support the poor, “he said.

“There are 15 large taxpayers, including fines and recharges, must according to SAT accounts 50 billion pesos. If we collected them, we could pay 3 million credits. So, so I answer. And yes, I’m going to send you the letter today “, said.

López Obrador He pointed out that he only disagrees with the plan presented by some businessmen about a greater indebtedness in the country.

“There is no break. I have permanent communication with entrepreneurs, this is notorious, in the last days I have met with many entrepreneurs. Most of these employers are complying with the recommendation that their workers should not be dismissed and their wages be maintained, the majority.

In other words, there is no rupture, we simply do not agree with the rescue plan that they propose, because we consider that we must first attend to those most in need, those below. and that we should not indebt the country. They maintain that you should ask for debt, I am not telling you lies, they want you to ask for debt, to increase the debt; I do not consider that to be convenient, “said the President of Mexico.

“If we cannot do what we are doing, because as Juárez said, nobody is obliged to the impossible, but we can do it in another way and all we ask is that they allow us to put our economic recovery program into practice, ”said López Obrador at his press conference.

This Tuesday Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the business body, asked businessmen dissatisfied with the president, to join and generate the support of the sociedad, to be able to remove it by way of revocation of mandate.

“As many communications as you can launching the departure of the gentleman (López Obrador), has the support that this democratic structure gave him; and within a year or so, we will have the possibilityBecause this is what our Congress has established now, from making a democratic review to rejecting a mandate, now is the time, ”he said.

Through a video conference with 4,150 businessmen from the country, the head of the organization, expressed that “this is certainly a catharsis, but we will definitely see if that is the result we should have, And if that is what we all want, let’s unite, just that we have to have the 30 million Mexicans behind us. ”

“If anyone believes that this is the way. Please get organized, I would also like the political part of the country to go out and do its work, our job is to support SMEs and MSMEs, jobs, do you think they are going to make it out and say to leave, it has already happened, we are not the first to be asking to leave, “said Salazar Lomelín.