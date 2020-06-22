(Photo: Courtesy Presidency)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that he will be vigilant that electoral fraud is not carried out in the next federal elections in 2021 without this interfering with the National Electoral Institute (INE). He said he is obligated to report possible fraud attempts if any.

« I am going to become a guardian so that the freedom of citizens to freely choose their authorities is respected, » said the Mexican president.

López Obrador has often criticized the INE’s functionality and budget, calling it one of the most expensive government agencies in the world. The president has a long history of disagreement with the electoral institute, particularly during his presidential contest against Felipe Calderón in 2006, where he assumed the presidency with a narrow margin.

Information in development