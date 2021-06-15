López Obrador thanks the US for 1.3 million J&J vaccines

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked the President and Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively, for sending 1.3 million vaccines against Covid-19 to immunize Mexicans living in the border area.

In a conference at the National Palace, the president highlighted the arrival of 1 million 350 thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson that were contributed by the government of the neighboring country after different conversations between federal authorities.

“To thank Biden and Harris for this donation, this gesture of solidarity, as we inform them and also take the opportunity to make them known to all Mexicans, these vaccines, of a single dose, will be applied in 39 municipalities on the border of the Mexican ”, he indicated.

López Obrador reported that the doses will be applied to the population between 18 and 40 years of age that live in the border municipalities of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, in order to vaccinate more than 2.2 million Mexicans from tomorrow.

He added that since the vaccines will be insufficient to protect the entire population of that area, the United States government will be asked for the opportunity to acquire more vaccines.

For his part, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, stressed that the arrival of these 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines is the result of the agreements between López Obrador, Bidej and Harris.

“It is the product of the conversation between López Obrador and Harris and before, with Biden. It has already been authorized in Mexico and is a single dose. Every time we have closer relations (EU) ”, he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the US embassy, ​​John Kramer, assured that this “is a sign of solidarity and the relationship that the two countries have.”

