Through Twitter, the ISSSTE reported that the photograph in which President López Obrador is seen with an alleged patient is a simulation

In Morelos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the Hospital “Dr. Carlos Calero Elorduy ”from ISSSTE, rehabilitated by the military to face the epidemic of COVID-19.

The Governor and the President … Posted by Government of the State of Morelos on Friday, June 19, 2Lopez Obrador supervised the hospital accompanied by the Governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, and the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, among other officials.

During the tour, the president entered a medical center room, which has not yet entered operations, where a person pretended to be a patient with COVID-19.

The Mexican president appreciated the work of the military who worked on this construction.

It had been abandoned, it had been in ruin for 10 years and it was decided to rehabilitate it, prepare it to face the COVID-19 pandemic to have beds, equipment, medical personnel and give the service of general hospitalization and intensive therapy to COVID patients, “he said. “Once I spoke to President Trump when he started the pandemic, on the phone, he asked me how he is doing to deal with the pandemic? I already told him that the most important thing was the preventive, that of helping people by staying at home, I told him that we are leaning on the Armed Forces, because in the talk the issue came up and I explained to him how the Navy was supporting us so much like the Army, “he added.

For his part, the general Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense, stressed that the medical facility “is part of the 32 hospitals in the Insabi that through the DNIII-E plan they were rehabilitated and put into operation ”.

The governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco He pointed out that at both the state and national levels it is time to put aside the confrontations and be more participatory in order to direct Mexico to the “new normal”.

We will get out of all this well, as long as we work as a team; It is time to close ranks around a common goal and that goal is Mexico, ”said Blanco Bravo.

The rehabilitation of the Hospital “Dr. Carlos Calero Elorduy ”, according to the authorities, lasted about two and a half months. It has 70 beds: 40 for general hospitalization and 30 for intensive therapy with ventilators; three operating theaters and X-ray area, reported the ISSSTE Director General, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda.

The medical center will remain in charge of the Secretary of National Defense for the care of COVID-19 patients and when the epidemic ends, it will be part of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers.

President López Obrador and his delegation made a tour of the hospital facilities.

In the photos, published by the Presidency of the Republic, you can see how some of the people use face masks. This is not the case of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Through Twitter, ISSSTE reported that the photograph showing the president López Obrador with a supposed patient it is a drill.

