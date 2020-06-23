Video: López Obrador. (López Obrador)

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, communicated with the National coordinator of Civil Protection, David León, after the strong earthquake that occurred this morning in Oaxaca.

« It is reported to me that it is a strong earthquake, of 7.5 magnitude, the epicenter in Oaxaca, 23 kilometers from Crucecita, Oaxaca. So far, no damage has been reported to us, We lack communication with Oaxaca, we have communication with other states, ”said the president in a first video that he shared on social networks.

At 10:29 in the morning of this Tuesday, June 23, an earthquake was registered that was felt in Mexico City, with an epicenter in Oaxaca. « Preliminary: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.5 Loc. 12 km SOUTHEAST from CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/2020 10:29:03 Lat 15.68 Lon -96.07 Pf 10 km ”, reported by social networks on National Seismological Service.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador also mentioned, in the call he had with David León, that there had been no reports of serious damage, so far, in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero, Mexico City, Puebla, the State of Mexico and Morelos.

Video: López Obrador. (López Obrador)

« It is confirmed that it was of a magnitude of 7.5. The highest last year was of magnitude d 6.5. Fortunately, we have no damage. We will continue to call for caution with aftershocks”López Obrador mentioned, along with Alfonso Durazo Montaño, secretary secretary of Public Security.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary announced that patients and staff of the National Institutes and High Specialty Hospitals are safe. « Facilities are reviewed by civil protection”, Shared on social networks.

Mexico City Report

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, posted on his Twitter account: « We are already in C5 receiving protocol reports. So far no major incident »

Video: Government of CDMX. (Infobae)

Later, in a video that the head of government reported that in the same place, in C5, were the secretaries of Mexico City and that she had already communicated with the heads of the Mayors.

He confirmed that no major damage was reported, only some falls of fences and facades. « Four helicopters of the Ministry of Public Safety continue to fly over and we will continue to be informed of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake, » said Claudia Sheinbaum.

In the capital, the seismic alert sounded before the tremor was noticeable, so several people evacuated their buildings, many of them using face masks.

Tsunami warning ruled out

David León Romero, holder of the National Coordination of Civil Protection, ruled out the possibility of a tsunami on the Mexican coasts after the 7.5 earthquake

He explained to El Heraldo de México that according to the monitoring of the Tsunami Warning Center (CAT), from the Secretary of the Navy, there will be an increase in sea level of around one meter with 10 centimeters, but do not represent any damage.

It should be noted that the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras after the strong earthquake.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Earthquake in Mexico: there is a tsunami alert for that country, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

Earthquake in Mexico: the images of the powerful 7.5-degree movement

7.5-magnitude earthquake in Mexico: buildings in the capital were evicted