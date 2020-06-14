AMLO: I don’t get tested because I’m fine 2:55

(CNN Spanish) – The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out having a rapid test to detect covid-19 after the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, reported this Sunday on his personal Twitter account that he tested positive by coronavirus.

“I don’t get tested because I don’t have symptoms. Fortunately I am fine and I take care of myself. The distance is kept. Now I went to the tour and in the events there were very few people, only the media, “said the president in his usual morning conference.

The president indicated that he expects a prompt improvement from Robledo, who has said that he will continue to coordinate the activities that correspond to his position, but at a distance and that epidemiological surveillance of his case is maintained.

“We wish him better, Zoé to get ahead. Yes, he is infected. He was infected and is being held at home. Yesterday he informed us. It’s okay. Anyway, you have to be vigilant. His family also, according to the report he gave us yesterday, has the virus infection but without seriousness, “said the president, who recognized that the virus is dangerous and causes pain and suffering.

The head of the IMSS was one of the speakers during the morning press conference that López Obrador offered on Friday from Villahermosa, Tabasco, which was the fifth and last stop on a working tour that the Mexican president began after the return began. gradual of the productive activities in the country.

The governor of Tabasco, Adán Augusto López, who had tested positive for covid-19 at the end of last March, also spoke at that event, although he has already recovered.

Other officials also attended, such as the Defense Secretaries, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; that of Marina, José Rafael Ojeda, and of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo. During the conference, all the officials kept the proper distance to avoid contagions, although none wore masks.

Robledo is not the only member of López Obrador’s cabinet to have tested positive for coronavirus. Also the secretary of the Public Function, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, and the federal attorney for the Consumer, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, contracted the virus in April and last May, respectively.