López Obrador responds to Guajardo for being linked to the process

MEXICO CITY. If the former Secretary of the Economy, Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, has a clear conscience and did not engage in any illegal conduct, he should not worry, said the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

After it was confirmed last Friday that the former collaborator of Enrique Peña Nieto was linked to a process by a judicial court as allegedly responsible for the crime of illicit enrichment, the current president rejected the statement by the former official that the accusation is motivated by a political persecution in their offense.

López Obrador stressed that the case is in the scope of the Attorney General’s Office and the Mexican presidency “has nothing to do with the matter.”

“We do not persecute anyone for political reasons, revenge is not my strong suit. If there is any judicial matter it has to do with the prosecution and it is necessary to clarify it; he who owes nothing is afraid, so he should not worry if he does not have nothing illegal, if he is an honest people what can worry?

“There are two things here: one is the prosecution and that is addressed and the other is the conscience of each person, the most important thing is peace of mind. So, if he has a clear conscience, then the rest is the least of it, “said López Obrador in the face of what Guajardo Villarreal said.

As for whether there are more complaints against former public servants by his government, the president insisted that he does not know it.

He recalled that the instruction he gave was to turn to the corresponding law enforcement agencies if illegal acts are detected or presumed.

I do not have the exact data and it is also not a matter that is decided by the Presidency, we have given the instruction that there is no corruption and there is no impunity and that when an alleged crime is known, it must be reported, that it should not be hidden nothing, it’s zero corruption and zero impunity, whoever it is, “he stressed to the media.

* jci