(Infobae)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He referred on Monday in his press conference to the incident that a few days ago his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, lived when she was traveling on a commercial plane to Cancun.

« Conservatives are very upset and in addition to the hypocrisy that characterizes them as being very corrupt, they are, at best, treating them with kindnessFanatics, I could say something stronger, but then they would be very offended, because in the dialogue or monologue or the insults of this person Beatriz was broken and now yes, why the questioning of her if it is with me?, expressed the Mexican president.

Last week, a passenger on a commercial plane scolded Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of the president of Mexico, when he traveled in a flight to Cancun.

The man by name, José Eduardo García, addressed the academic when she got on the aircraft, and assured her that AMLO will lose the next federal elections in 2021. In addition, accused her of being « intolerant » with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), an organization that exploded the controversy last week, by suspending a forum on racism to which you had invited as a speaker the youtber, Chumel Torres, driver and influencer known for their discriminatory expressions and attitudes.

López Obrador explained that after the mishap Gutiérrez Müller contacted him, told him what had happened and said that whoever rebuked her was « so out of it », that if he had answered the questions, he might have hit her.

« Then, Beatriz came to tell me on the phone: « Notice that he was so out of his mind that if I had answered something strong, he would have hit me. » So, he said, I understand you perfectly, it is a mentality, it is a formation ”, said the president.

The Mexican president elaborated on the issue, and said that although « They love each other very much and are husbands », there are different formations between him and his wife, and « she is very careful of her class »; reason why he said to Beatriz that “it only remained to prove that he went to mass every Sunday”, he clarified that this says it “with all respect”.

« I just want … because this is even a matter of analysis at home because, although we are husbands and we love each other a lot, we bring different backgrounds, Well, I’m from Tepetitán, she is from here in Mexico City, her family always lived in Coyoacán, she has a completely different education, in every way.

Sure, we love each other and we also identify ourselves in the fight, but this has been a process. So how do we bring these differences, because she is very careful of, let’s say, her class, because we all belong to a social class, and I say to her: Nothing else is left for me to prove one thing, that this man, By the way, he deserves all our respect and that he is not going to feel offended, that is, because we do not hate anyone, I tell him that I only need to check what he goes to mass every Sunday and that he confesses and takes communion , because it is round ”, he considered.

López Obrador called to “remove us from fanaticism”, whether from the left or the right, and not to “let ourselves be carried away by hatred”.

« It is a thought, So, let’s remove the fanaticisms of the left or the right, the dogmatisms, and also do not let ourselves be carried away by hatred, that we have the capacity to argue and do not close, and let’s be respectful; but that there are two different, opposed thoughts, it has always existed ”, he assured.

