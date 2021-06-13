López Obrador recognizes road workers who go from Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido

MEXICO CITY.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited Oaxaca and supervised the work of the highway from Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido, together with the state governor, Alejandro Murat.

López Obrador stressed that this work will take much less time to reach the coast. And he expects the road to open next year.

Now to visit the coast from Oaxaca it is 5 or 6 hours. When we have finished this road, two hours will go from Oaxaca to the coast, to Puerto Escondido. It is a great work that we are doing together with the government headed by Alejandro Murat. Many bridges are being built because the section is not very long, like 120 kilometers, but you can already imagine how difficult it is because you have to cross the mountains “

In a work like the highway from Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido, construction workers are indispensable, especially artisans, the iron men, who are the ones who weave the steel. Every half hour we will share today’s journey. pic.twitter.com/JugjCg8Rvp – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 12, 2021

Likewise, the president pointed out that construction workers are essential in this work, especially artisans and land workers, who are the ones who weave the steel.

On the other hand, he recognized the dump trucks that are part of this project and promised them that they will grant credits to renovate the entire vehicle fleet, which has to do with dump trucks.

Truckers (dump trucks) are protagonists in the construction of bridges, tunnels, railways, ports, airports and many other works. pic.twitter.com/weGXdhotM9 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 12, 2021

Larger trucks are required, with more load capacity. We are going to see Banobras to help with the loans, with low interest rates, that they can renew their units because there will be work, at least until September 2024 when they have to leave, you know who “

Finally, he boasted through his social networks the manufacture of gravel to build highway in Oaxaca.