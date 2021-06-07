López Obrador Recognizes Disaster in CDMX; accuses ‘dirty war’

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged the mess that the Fourth Transformation had in Mexico City, after the quick count shows that Morena won only 7 of the 16 mayoralties, as the rest were snatched by the opposition.

In a conference at the National Palace, the president indicated that the first results in the country’s capital must be accepted and also work more on citizenship.

“There are several factors and you have to accept them as they are, I think you have to work more with the people here in Mexico City,” he said.

According to the first results, the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance would have obtained mayors such as Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Coyoacán, which were governed by Morena.

However, López Obrador clarified that it should be taken into account that it is in the capital of the country where “the dirty war has been most recent” and where there are more attacks on his movement.

“Also keep in mind that here there is more bombardment of the media, this is where the dirty war is most recent, this is where you can read The Economist, here is everything,” he said.

