López Obrador mourns the death of Raymundo Artís Espriú

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this afternoon the death of Raymundo Artís Espriú, who was the general director of the subsidiary production company CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos.

Through his social networks, President López Obrador highlights that the death of Artís Espriú “leaves a void that is difficult to fill.”

“He worked with us since the time of maestro Pepe Barberán, 30 years ago. Hugs to his family, students and friends ”, he adds.

