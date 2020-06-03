“A great actor died. Héctor Suárez, one of the best actors in recent times, died,” said López Obrador.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lament this Wednesday the death of the humorist Héctor Suárez, whom he defined as “one of the best actors” in the country, and highlighted his political vocation.

López Obrador stressed that Suárez was “a first-rate political critic” for his activism and anarchist views.

“An accomplished actor who made history in Mexico for his performance, his characters and his sayings,” added the president, who sent “a hug and condolences” to the actor’s family and followers.

Suarez’s death at 81 was announced Tuesday by his son, also an actor and comedian. Héctor Suárez Gomís, in a message spread through social networks.

“With deep pain we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández,” he said.

Although the cause of his death was not specified, Suarez was known to have suffered from bladder cancer, for which he had undergone surgery last year.

Héctor Suárez (Mexico City, 1938) was a revolutionary of national comedy, showing the most complex face of society through humor, he became a benchmark for comedy in and inspired many actors to follow in his footsteps

The actor worked on television in a comic series that marked his career, What’s happening to us?, which was broadcast with great success on the network Televisa between 1986 and 1987, and again from 1998 to 2000.

In this stage where he created and gave life to a large number of characters that he returned to from his experiences in Mexico, but mainly in the Mexican capital.

