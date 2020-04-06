After the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador will announce in its first quarterly report of 2020 that Line 3 of the Guadalajara Light Rail was finished, Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, clarified that it is not true and that they most likely misinformed the chief executive.

At a press conference, the governor pointed no political pounding ends that “It is evident that Line 3 is not finished, I do not think it is necessary to argue further”. Likewise, added which, in your opinion, it is a federal communication error, since the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT) is in charge of the work that began in 2014.

“I think they misinformed the president, it seems to me, it is a matter of information within the federal cabinet,” said Alfaro Ramírez..

To leave no room for doubt, The Jalisco president explained in detail the progress made in the public transport work and stated that it is in the process of delivering-receiving garages, workshops and the viaduct 2. He also expressed his surprise at the secretariat in charge of the project, since last week he met with the SCT to “see the step by step of those issues that are pending completion.”

In an informative plan, Alfaro Ramírez demarcates the Jalisco government from the evident delay of the project that began in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, since it was expected to end in 2017; However, this did not happen. It should be noted that not only has the delivery time of the work been doubled, but also the costs, because when the federal government authorized the construction of Line 3 of the Light Rail, granted a consignment of 17 thousand 693 million pesos, which increased to 31 thousand 500 million. This increase of 13 thousand 807 million pesos is part of a problem inherited from the new federal regime and a problem of mobility to the state capital.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, once the line is finished, about 233 thousand Jaliscienses will enjoy urban mobility services per day.

Nevertheless, the 3-year delay and the budget increase in an unfinished work, call into question the government’s capacities to solve a problem which has been raised since 2014.

The government headed by Alfaro has constantly expressed its disagreements with President López Obrador; however, in this case it was reiterative that it was only an internal communication problem. However, he took the opportunity to put in the media perspective the construction of this important communication and mobility path for its governed, where the SCT must assume its responsibility for costs and delivery times, as well as the quality of the finished work regardless of the current regime.

An example of the dissent he has with AMLO is his recent statement in which he described as desperate the way in which the federal government is acting in the strategy against the coronavirus and criticized the performance of Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, with whom communication has not been established. This, in the context that on April 2, the governor asked the federal government to acquire rapid tests for Covid-19.

Until the report of Sunday, April 5, Jalisco reported 123 positive cases for Covid-19 distributed in 16 municipalities and reported six deaths linked to this disease. It has reported that they have 774 suspected cases under surveillance and 36 thousand have been ruled out.