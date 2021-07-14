López Obrador meets with the governor-elect of San Luis Potosí

MEXICO CITY

The President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, received the elected governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona.

The private meeting took place this Tuesday afternoon at the National Palace and in the opinion of the future constitutional governor “the meeting left a very good taste in his mouth” because he will lead a government of the fourth transformation of Mexico.

At the end of the meeting, Gallardo Cardona told the media that his administration will join efforts with the federal government to bring all scholarship and pension programs to the most vulnerable population in the state.

I spoke with Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, governor-elect of San Luis Potosí. We talked about the demands of the state capital, such as converting the Sierra de San Miguelito into a protected natural reserve. pic.twitter.com/qpEESIoRyK – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 14, 2021

In addition to promoting a government committed to women’s causes.

More than projects, an excellent relationship that we have, an excellent communication that we are going to have and that is for the benefit of all Potosinos, “he declared in a brief interview with the media.

Among the priority projects for San Luis Potosí that will have the support of the federal government is the construction of the Huasteca Potosina airport, as well as a highway that connects to Río Verde, said the governor-elect.

In terms of security, Ricardo Gallardo said that a strategy will be designed in coordination with the federation because today San Luis Potosí “is mired in violence.”

We are the fourth place in femicides in the country and that is what really concerns us Potosinos. The defense of women – which is what we are talking about – is going to be essential for the federal government and for the state government, “he said.

He stressed that he will promote a unity government and call for a reconciliation in the state.

It should be noted that Ricardo Gallardo Cardona was the standard bearer of the Together We Make History coalition, made up of the Green Party and the Labor Party to the governorship of San Luis Potosí.

