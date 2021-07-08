López Obrador meets with Mauricio Kuri at the National Palace

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador meets in the National Palace with Mauricio Kuri, governor-elect of Querétaro, where issues that have to do with the future of the state are discussed.

“I will talk about the future of our state. We are going to have a relationship of coordination and respect with the federal authorities, ”Kuri wrote on his social networks moments before arriving at the National Palace.

I am already on my way to meet at the National Palace with the President of the Republic, with whom I will talk about the future of our state. We will have a relationship of coordination and respect with the federal authorities. pic.twitter.com/KGU73Twhni – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) July 7, 2021

The governor-elect of Querétaro entered the National Palace at 6:10 p.m. this Wednesday.

“See you leaving, thank you”, are the words that Mauricio Kuri issued to the members of the press who gathered in the vicinity of the National Palace.

jcp