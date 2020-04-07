In the morning the President commented that there is no break with the businessmen; Frisa, Cemex, Vitro and other companies attended the meeting.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with a group of businessmen from Monterrey, Nuevo León, in a meeting where the central theme is economic recovery plan against the Coronavirus.

Among those attending the meeting at the National Palace, which started at 2:00 p.m., the President of the Board of Directors and CEO of Xignux, Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera; to the CEO of Frieze, Eduardo Garza Junco; at Cemex, Rogelio Zambrano, and de Vitro, Adrian Sada.

The president of Association of Banks Mexico, Luis Niño de Rivera, and also the CEO of Azteca Bank, Alejandro Valenzuela.

However, he only met with the businessmen of Nuevo León, since Niño de Rivera quickly left the building in the Historic Center.

In the morning, President López Obrador commented that there is no break with entrepreneurs. (Ntx)